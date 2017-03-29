Severe weather possible in BR late Wednesday, Thursday
Possibly severe weather is expected to move toward Baton Rouge tonight and tomorrow, according to The National Weather Service. Tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, and tomorrow thunderstorms are on the forecast all day.
Things should clear up by Friday.
Strong to severe storms in central LA this evening, approaching areas north & west of Baton Rouge & far SW MS about 10pm tonight #LAwx #MSwx pic.twitter.com/gbgEZaLE6O
— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) March 29, 2017
Dry today, stormy late tonight and Thursday. Sunny Friday. Stay current with latest forecasts, statements and possible watches/warnings. pic.twitter.com/9nm9ofR0kT
— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) March 29, 2017