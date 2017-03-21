Former LSU basketball player and NBA star Shaquille O’Neal revealed some interesting opinions about the world on his “Big Podcast with Shaq.” Take a listen below, we’ll wait:

That’s right…Shaq believes the Earth is flat. In a conversation with his friend, Kevin Garnett, he said this:

“It’s true. The Earth is flat. The Earth is flat. Yeah, it is. Yes, it is,” he says in the podcast. “Listen, there’s three ways to manipulate the mind — what you read, what you see and what you hear. In school, first thing they teach us is, ‘Oh, Columbus discovered America,’ but when he got there, there were some fair-skinned people with the long hair smoking on the peace pipes. So, what does that tell you? Columbus didn’t discover America. So, listen, I drive from coast to coast, and this **** is flat to me. I’m just saying. I drive from Florida to California all the time, and it’s flat to me. I do not go up and down at a 360-degree angle, and all that stuff about gravity, have you looked outside Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings? You mean to tell me that China is under us? China is under us? It’s not. The world is flat.”

You can listen to the whole podcast here.

