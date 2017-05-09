Former LSU basketball star Shaquille O’Neal is shooting for a new career path: Sheriff.

That’s right — the former NBA player wants to run for Sheriff in 2020.

“This is not about politics. This is about bringing people closer together,” Shaq said, according to WXIA. “You know, when I was coming up, people love and respected the police, the deputies. And, I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community I serve.”

According to the report, Shaq could run for sheriff in Henry County, Georgia, or Florida — he has residency in both places.

Do you think Shaq would be a good Sheriff? Let us know in the comments.

