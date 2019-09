From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Ayden:

Ayden is as sweet as they come! He is a 3-year-old 48-pound Lab mix. He loves to go on walks as he is very good on the leash. He would love a best buddy to go everywhere with! He has a very sound temperament and is very mild mannered. He appears to be house trained and knows how to sit.

Come see him every day from 10-5 at Companion Animal Alliance, and you can visit the CAA website here.