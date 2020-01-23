Shelter Pet of the Week: Meet Buster

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Buster:

Through no fault of his own, Buster has been at the shelter searching for his forever home for approximately 180 days. If you are looking for a great walking/jogging buddy who will help you with your New Year’s resolutions, Buster is the dog for you!

Buster is great with dogs, seems to be potty trained and likes the company of older children. He is a very attentive, smart boy. Buster is extremely food motivated and eager to please. So far, Buster has mastered “sit,” but training should be a breeze for him. Because of his sweet demeanor, he is a volunteer favorite. He looks to be a American Staffordshire mix and is about a year and a half old. Buster is hoping his new family is out there reading this and will come by to visit him soon! #TakeAChanceOnBuster