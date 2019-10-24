Shelter Pet of the Week: meet Darla

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Darla:

Like having a good time? Then Darla is your girl! Darla is one of CAA’s lonely hearts. This happy-go-lucky girl has been at the shelter for almost five months and is beyond ready for a family to call her own.

She would thrive in an active household and make a great jogging/walking/running buddy. Darla weighs a petite 36 lbs which makes her the perfect size for any house hold, and she loves to play with other dogs. If you don’t have any other pets, don’t worry! Darla can keep herself entertained by doing some zoomies around your yard and playing with her toys! After she’s done playing, Darla loves to get some human affection with belly rubs and head scratches! If you’re looking for a fun and playful dog that loves people just as much as she loves other dogs, stop by and meet our “Darling, Darla” today!