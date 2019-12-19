Shelter Pet of the Week: Meet Dwight

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Dwight:

Dwight is a spunky pup full of energy and personality. He loves to play with anything he can get his paws on. He fetches like a champ and tugs like a tank. He is fearless when wrestling with his foster brother, and when he doesn’t have a toy or pal nearby, Dwight will just sprint around the house or yard. Once his zoomies are out, he’s content to snuggle on the couch for some Netflix or stretch out on the floor with a chew toy. Dwight loves to eat – his whole body wags from excitement while he’s chowing down. He has almost mastered “sit” in training and is especially motivated when treats are involved. Dwight isn’t quite potty trained, but he has started learning to ring a bell hanging on the door when he needs to go out!

Dwight would do best in a home where he will be able to get lots of exercise and receive patient training while he learns his puppy manners. For more information about Dwight and other adoptable animals like him, click here.