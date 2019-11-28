Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LifestylePets

Shelter Pet of the Week: Meet Jax

Avatar Staff
5 hours ago

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Jax:

Meet our boy, Jax! He is about a year old and appears to be a lab mix. Jax is said to be a true golden boy. He enjoys going on walks, playing fetch and tug of war. When he’s not playing outside, Jax likes to spend his time binging Netflix and cuddling up on the couch with his human(s). Jax is GREAT with other dogs and kids. He knows sit, is house broken and goes to his kennel when given a treat! Stop by and meet the best to addition to your family! 

For more information on Jax and other adoptable animals like him, you can visit the Companion Animal Alliance website here.

Comments

You may also like

LifestylePets

Shelter Pet of the Week: Meet Rhett

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Rhett: Rhett is an extremely laid back dog. He is good with kids of all ages and gets along with other dogs. He loves to play fetch and walks well on leash. He loves to snuggle, too...

1 week ago

november

28nov11:00 am9:00 pmThanksgiving in Bon Temps Buffet

28nov5:00 pm11:00 pmThanksgiving with the Saints

28nov5:00 pm11:59 pmThanksgiving Potluck

28nov6:00 pm7:00 pmFree Thursday Night Yoga at The Oasis

28nov6:00 pm9:00 pmGroup Run with Mid City Run Club

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X