Shelter Pet of the Week: Meet Jax

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Jax:

Meet our boy, Jax! He is about a year old and appears to be a lab mix. Jax is said to be a true golden boy. He enjoys going on walks, playing fetch and tug of war. When he’s not playing outside, Jax likes to spend his time binging Netflix and cuddling up on the couch with his human(s). Jax is GREAT with other dogs and kids. He knows sit, is house broken and goes to his kennel when given a treat! Stop by and meet the best to addition to your family!

For more information on Jax and other adoptable animals like him, you can visit the Companion Animal Alliance website here.