Shelter Pet of the Week: Meet Perry!

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Perry!

We featured Perry a month ago, but this sweet boy still hasn’t been adopted! Perry is a 50 lb, two-year-old Hound/Pointer mix. He’s a sensitive, affectionate guy who loves snuggling, hugs, long car rides and a nice romp around the backyard chasing squirrels (and the occasional field mice).

Perry is a staff and volunteer favorite at Companion Animal Alliance. Before going into foster care, Perry had been in the shelter since January. He’s house and crate trained and because he’s an adult dog, he’s completely over all the puppy-stage chewing. A perfect addition to any family!

photo source: Chelsea Thibodeaux

All dogs come with a microchip, annual vaccinations including EBR rabies license and tag, dewormer, vet exam and spay/neuter. For more information on Perry and how to adopt, you can click here.