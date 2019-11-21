Shelter Pet of the Week: Meet Rhett

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Rhett:

Rhett is an extremely laid back dog. He is good with kids of all ages and gets along with other dogs. He loves to play fetch and walks well on leash. He loves to snuggle, too. Rhett is kennel trained, but he has been sleeping in the bed in his foster home. He is very treat motivated and knows the “sit” command.

He would be great for someone that wants a low maintenance dog and is willing to throw around a ball once or twice a day in their backyard. He is neutered, microchipped, tested negative for heart worms and is up to date on shots. He is not a digger, chewer, licker or jumper. He does sometimes like to follow you out the door, but he just stands by you. He’s looking for his forever home where he can enjoy a good snuggle and play ball.

You can find more information on Rhett and other adoptable dogs like him at the CAA website here.