Shelter Pet of the Week: Meet Sashimi

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Sashimi:

If you’re looking for a jogging partner or a pup who will keep you on your toes, Sashimi’s your girl! Sashimi is estimated to be a little over a year old and weighs a petite 25 lbs. Her appearance and characteristics all point to her possibly being a Basenji/terrier mix. She is playful, energetic, loves to be around people and enjoys playing with other dogs!

Unfortunately, Sashimi, like most other black dogs, gets looked over in the shelter. She has been at CAA for 3 months, but it hasn’t affected her spirits one bit! Sashimi would do best in a home that will embrace her vibrant energy. Stop by today, and get you some Sashimi!