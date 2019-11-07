Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LifestylePets

Shelter Pet of the Week: Meet Sashimi

Avatar Staff
1 day ago

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Sashimi:

If you’re looking for a jogging partner or a pup who will keep you on your toes, Sashimi’s your girl! Sashimi is estimated to be a little over a year old and weighs a petite 25 lbs. Her appearance and characteristics all point to her possibly being a Basenji/terrier mix. She is playful, energetic, loves to be around people and enjoys playing with other dogs!

Unfortunately, Sashimi, like most other black dogs, gets looked over in the shelter. She has been at CAA for 3 months, but it hasn’t affected her spirits one bit! Sashimi would do best in a home that will embrace her vibrant energy. Stop by today, and get you some Sashimi!

Comments

You may also like

LifestylePets

Shelter Pet of the Week: meet Darla

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Darla: Like having a good time? Then Darla is your girl! Darla is one of CAA’s lonely hearts. This happy-go-lucky girl has been at the shelter for almost five months and is beyond...

2 weeks ago

november

08nov5:00 pm8:00 pmLive After Five - Where Y'acht

08nov5:30 pm7:00 pmA November to Remember Wine Tasting Series

08nov7:00 pm10:00 pmWellness + Wine - A Self Care Ladies Night Out To Give Back

08nov7:30 pm10:30 pmA Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder at Theatre Baton Rouge

09novAll DayOne Half of the People Exhibit Opens

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X