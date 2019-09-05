Shelter Pets of the Week: Meet Umbrella and Captain Phillips

From Cat Haven, meet Umbrella!

Umbrella is around 5 months old and is a total sweetheart who loves to lounge! He will play when tempted with a string toy or ball, but for the most part his passion is taking naps and snuggling. Umbrella was given to Cat Haven as a kitten with his siblings and mom. He was very tiny as a small kitten, but now is big, strong, loving, and ready to find his forever home!

For more information on Umbrella and other sweet cats looking for a home, you can head here.

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Captain Phillips!

This guy is a total gem! He is about 2 years old and heart worm negative! Like any captain, this black beauty likes to command his own ship! He would do best as an only dog as he wants all the human attention he can get! He knows sit, shake and has decent leash manners. He is house broken and kennel trained. He loves people and is good with children! He is very well behaved and loves playing with his tennis ball and getting adorned with treats! All aboard for adopting Captain Phillips! He’ll lead you into happy waters with a happy life! Come stop by and meet him today!