Shelter pets of the week: classy name edition

This week’s featured shelter pets are rocking two of the most dignified names you’ve ever heard attached to an animal, and these two surely live up to their fancy monikers. Visit Declan and Tiberius today and see for yourself!

Declan is a sweet 10-month-old that has lived at Cat Haven since he was a young kitten. He is a “special needs” boy and has a health condition that he could live with for a very long time or that could possibly shorten his life considerably. In the meantime, he is playful, affectionate and enjoying life here at Cat Haven with his best bud (and lookalike) Prince Harry. He would love to have a home of his own and it would be pawesome if his new home also included Prince Harry, his brother from another mother!

Visit Declan at Cat Haven!

To learn more about Declan, Prince Harry and their friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

Have your exercise goals fizzled and you’re looking for motivation to get back on track? Well, Companion Animal Alliance has your motivation right here — meet Tiberius! This GSD mix is just what you need to get back on track with your health goals. He’s two years old, eager to learn and loves to play. Tiberius is ready for any outdoor adventure as long as this medium-sized guy has his people with him.

See Tiberius at CAA today!

Come on down to CAA to adopt this ball of fun and stay on top of your exercise goals! Visit Tiberius and his friends at Companion Animal Alliance seven days a week from 10 to 5. For additional info, call CAA at (225) 408-5360.