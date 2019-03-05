Shelter Pets of the Week: Fat Tuesday edition

Fat Tuesday is upon us! Once you’ve come down from your revelries, consider giving up NOT having a pet in your life for lent with our shelter pets of the week, Zana and Tito!



Zana came all the way from California to live in our beautiful state and find the new love of her life! She is generally a calm and quiet girl, but does enjoy playtime with toys that make some noise. Zana is very loving and is a great cuddle-buddy. She has a heart murmur, so is looking for a happy new home where her human can commit to any extra medical care that might become necessary. Zana is not comfortable with dogs or young children, but is a sweetheart with cats and older humans!



Come see Zana at Cat Haven!

To learn more about Zana and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

Looking to add some excitement to your life? Then look no further than Tito (aka Patches). This retriever/border collie mix is ready to get you out of the house and moving. At three years old, Tito is out of the puppy phase but young enough to enjoy a game of fetch, a hike in the woods or a run in the park. Stop by Companion Animal Alliance between 10 and 5, any day of the week and take this go-getter home today! For additional info, call CAA at (225) 408-5360.