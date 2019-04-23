Shelter Pets of the Week: Give it up for Gamora and Demi!

Hello, Baton Rouge animal lovers! It’s that time of the week again, and we have some adorable little critters in search of the right home. Today, our new friends at Rescue, Rehome, Repeat are showing some love to a sweet little pup named Gamora and the affectionate feline Demi! Take a look and see if they are the perfect fit for your home!

Meet Gamora!

This young lady is a very gentle and reserved pup. Both loving and affectionate, Gamora does need a little extra reassuring and encouragement from time to time. She loves to play ball but is more than willing to lay on the couch to get her share of love and snuggles. For those that have a more quiet, slow paced homelife, then Gamora is the perfect fit for you!



Here’s Gamora!

If you are interested in adopting Gamora, please go to Rescue, Rehome, Repeat’s website and fill out an application at www.rrrofsouthla.com.



Meet Demi!

Demi is the kind of feline that loves to be loved. This warm and loving baby will lay beside or cuddle with you any time of day! Curious and intelligent, she is extremely comfortable and affectionate with other cats as well as other people introduced to her. What’s wonderful about Demi’s pesonality is that it allows her to be the perfect fit and the best loving companion for all ranges of ages and stages in life!

Here’s Demi!

If you are interested in adopting Demi, please go to Rescue, Rehome, Repeat’s website and fill out an application at www.rrrofsouthla.com.

Rescue, Rehome, Repeat is looking for good foster homes to help raise their lost and found critters. They provide food, vetting, flea meds, and litter (for cat fosters). If anyone is interested, they can fill out an application to foster, and RRR’s volunteer coordinator will reach out. Please note that this is a significant commitment and a challenging responsibility. Those that wish to volunteer are expected to provide a safe and nurturing home!