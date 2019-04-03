Shelter Pets of the Week: Here Comes Perry!

Hello, Animal Lovers! On this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, there’s a little cuddle aficionado that is in much need of some love! This little guy is looking of a good home and great care. See if he is just the perfect fit that you’ve been waiting for!

Looking for a loyal cuddle buddy that doesn’t mind a good jog or long walk? Then come to Companion Animal Alliance and adopt Perry. This spunky, fun-loving guy is a few months shy of two years old and ready to trade in the shelter life for a place on your couch. Come by CAA and adopt Perry today!

Say hello to Perry!

Check in next week for more Shelter Pets of the Week!