Shelter Pets of the Week: Is There a Saint Bernard in the House?

Hello, to all you animal lovers! On this weeks Shelter Pets of the Week, our friends at Cat Haven, Companion Animal Alliance (CAA), Rescue.Rehome.Repeat have taken the time to find some cute critters who are in need of a good home! See if these pets would be the perfect fit for you and your family.

From Cat Haven, Here’s Marie!

Marie is a playful and active one-year-old. She likes lots of toys to play with as well as playmates in the form of human children or other cats. Marie will also give you plenty of purrs and kitty kisses!

Say hello to Marie!

To learn more about Marie and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

From CAA, Here’s Wolfgang!

Your eyes are not deceiving you — that is most certainly a Saint Bernard! Wolfgang is as lovable as he is handsome. He is around a year old and weighs in at 96 pounds. Just because he’s almost 100 pounds doesn’t mean he needs a whole lot of space. His foster mom says that this quirky and fun guy is a big couch potato, but he does love to fetch and go on brisk walks when outside. He is house and kennel trained and has also caught on rather quickly to walking on a leash and to sit on command. His foster mom also reports that Wolfgang is a fast learner and treat motivated so picking up new commands should be a breeze.

Nice to meet you, Wolfgang!

If you want the chance to cuddle with this big guy and receive all the kisses, please send an email to foster@caabr.org.



From Rescue. Rehome. Repeat., here’s Simba and

Simba is a 9-month-old, handsome, playful little guy! He combo tested negative, is dewormed, neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and current on his flea medications. It should be stated that he’s never met a stranger he didn’t like and he adores other cats, which makes the meeting process with your other felines easy! He’s been waiting so long for his forever home!



Hello, Simba!

This little guy below is Eli! He’s a 7-week old terrier mix who loves to cuddle and play with toys. At the moment he’s in puppy pad training and is doing great so far. Eli loves to play with dogs of all ages and sizes but has not been able to meet any cats. Don’t let that stop you because he’s open to making new friends!

On the left, say hello to Eli!

If you are interested in adopting Simba or Eli, please apply at rrrofsouthla.com!