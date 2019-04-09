Shelter Pets of the Week: Make Way for Frankie and Maggie Mae!

Baton Rouge animal lovers, it’s that time of the week! Say hello to the critters featured in Shelter Pets of the Week, Frankie and Maggie Mae. These two little balls of perfection are perfect for anyone who is ready to bring a little joy into their home!

Frankie is a handsome hunk of love who needs a big lap to sit in! He is a 6-year-old declawed Siamese mix and recently came back to Cat Haven because of health issues in his adoptive family. Frankie is an affectionate boy and is also active – he especially enjoys playtime with laser toys. He would love to share his new home with loving humans and a cat buddy. To learn more about Frankie and his friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

Meet Frankie!

If you are looking for a dog that will stick close – but not in your face close – then Maggie Mae is your girl! Maggie is a Catahoula and German shepherd mix. She is three years old and is crate and house trained. Her leash manners are superb, and she gets along with other dogs that have her same cool, calm demeanor. Stop by CAA between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. any day of the week and meet this one blue-eyed beauty!