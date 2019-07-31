Shelter Pets of the Week: Meet Arancio and Champ

From Cat Haven, meet Arancio!

You don’t have to look far to discover how Arancio got his exotic name – it means “orange” in Italian! This handsome boy is a long-haired orange marble tabby with matching orange eyes. You must come visit to see his magnificent fluffy tail! Found stray, Arancio is eager for human affection, but sometimes is slow to trust. He is a real lap cat, but it usually takes a little time for someone to earn that honor. Playful and quirky, Arancio provides the purrfect mix of independence and interaction with his chosen humans.

To learn more about Arancio and his friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Champ!

Champ is a sweet boy who is about four and half years old. He is full of love and kisses, and gets along great with children. He makes a wonderful family pet!

For more information on Champ or other animals up for adoption, you can visit the CAA website here.