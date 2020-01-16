Dig Baton Rouge
Shelter Pets of the Week: Meet Archie and James

Avatar Staff
1 day ago

From Cat Haven, meet Archie:

Archie is a nine month old male who has a fantastic purrsonality! Both playful and cuddly, this little guy would fit in perfectly in any home. His Siamese markings, beautiful blue eyes and wonderful demeanor make him one heck of a fantastic feline! 

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet James:

Would you look at this stunning face? This handsome fellow is about a year old and appears to be a boxer/staffie mix. James has been at the shelter for quite some time and, like many black dogs, has been overlooked because of the color of his coat.

Although he is a lanky boy, his weight has been diminished by the stress of not having his own place to call home. James’ best quality is that he loves everyone he meets, and he forms bonds quickly. He wants nothing more than to shower everyone with kisses, dogs and people alike! James knows sit, walks decently on a leash, appears to be house broken and is good with children and dogs! Stop by and meet James today.

