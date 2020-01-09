Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LifestylePets

Shelter Pets of the Week: Meet Autumn and Charlotte

Avatar Staff
15 hours ago

From Cat Haven, meet Autumn:

Autumn is three months old and an absolute sweetheart. She has what is known as a tortoise shell coat, making the oranges and browns really pop and stand out. She has a very calm, sweet, and caring demeanor and would fit in great with any home looking for a lap cat!

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Charlotte:

Charlotte is a two year old, 40 lb, black Lab mix available for adoption at Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge. She appears to be house trained, as she keeps her kennel clean and uses the potty as soon as she walks outside. Charlotte knows ‘sit’, walks well on the leash, and loves children. Charlotte is a very calm dog and does not seem bothered by other dogs, cats, birds or cars. But she will take any chance she has to lick your face, or your hands, or both. Charlotte thinks of herself as a lap dog, and her greatest wish is to have a forever family that she can love with all her heart.

Comments

You may also like

january

10jan4:00 pm6:00 pmNew Art! "Sea Life - Octopus" Pick Your Surface!

10jan6:00 pm9:00 pmPop Art Your Pet- Bright or Earth tone

10jan7:00 pm8:00 pmLong Strange Trip

10jan7:00 pm8:00 pmFlorida Street Blowhards

10jan7:00 pm9:00 pmBYOB Painting Class: Mermaid

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X