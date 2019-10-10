Shelter Pets of the Week: Meet Beuregard and Vivie

From Cat Haven, meet Beauregard:

Beuregard is around 3 months old and is a playful little kitten! He and his siblings were rescued from a local shelter that was running out of room. He is everything a kitten should be, playful, cuddly, and looking for love from his new forever home!

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Vivie:

Vivie is ~2 year old boxer/pit mix. For the most part, Vivie is a very docile gal who likes to occasionally do zoomies around the yard (which is totally adorable)! She LOVES belly rubs and if invited she will gladly sit in your lap like she’s a tea cup poodle. She appears to have been kept as an inside dog. She seems to be: kennel trained, house broken, knows sit and knows lay. Come by the shelter any day 10-5 to see how wonderful she is in person! Be careful though, she’s sure to steal your heart.