Shelter Pets of the Week: Meet Bobby and Zippy

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Bobby:

If you’re looking for a constant companion, Bobby’s your guy – he is the definition of man’s best friend. Bobby is about 2 years old and appears to be a boxer/hound/pit mix, but he is 100 percent a purebred lovebug. Bobby knows “sit” and “down,” gets along well with other dogs and seems to be house broken. Bobby is his happiest when he is by your side or in your lap!

He wants to please his person and is ready to listen when he makes a mistake. He’s such a good boy that he made all A’s on his behavior test, and when he isn’t busy being your shadow, Bobby uses his free time to lounge and sunbathe. Bobby has been at CAA for almost 3 months, and he’s a true diamond in the “ruff.” The holidays are coming and everyone needs that special someone to spend it with. Why not make Bobby your new best friend? He’s such a great boy with so much love to give!

From Cat Haven, meet Zippy:

Zippy is around 6 months old and is a firecracker. He is curious, playful, and everything a young cat should be! Zippy, like many of our cats, was found as a stray as a young kitten and nurtured until he was big enough to find a new home. If you are looking for a classy, clasic, beautiful young cat, consider adding Zippy to your home today!