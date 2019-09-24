Shelter Pets of the Week: Meet Buddy and Maci

From Cat Haven, meet Buddy:

Buddy is a Black and White “Tuxedo” cat, and he has a personality to match his fancy coloring! Buddy was given to Cat Haven when his owner moved and couldn’t take him with them. He is good with other cats and dogs. He has a refined personality, and loves to be pet! He would make a great companion for anyone looking for a loving and affectionate cat.

You can find more information about adoption and other cats like Buddy here.

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Maci:

Maci is a gorgeous 2-year-old, 82-pound chocolate lab of love! She loves playing with other dogs and just being around people! She enjoys running and playing outside with toys and people. Anything fun and exciting, she wants to be there! She is a happy, goofy girl waiting for her forever home! CAA is open 7 days a week from 10-5.

You can find out more about Maci and other sweet animals up for adoption here.