Shelter Pets of the Week: meet Dante and Hermione

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Dante!

Meet Dante! Dante is a 3 year old male German Shepherd mix in a foster home who will win your heart with one smile! Dante is house-trained and kennel-trained, gets along well with other dogs, kids and thinks cats are strange. He will give his biggest smile when given a toy and enjoys hugs. Please consider this joyful boy as a new addition to the

family!

For more information on meeting him, please email CAA’s Foster Coordinator (foster@caabr.org).

From Cat Haven, meet Hermione!

Hermione is about 6 months old. She was born in a foster colony, but her ‘magical’ personality prompted her caretakers to introduce her to humans. She is now under Cat Haven’s care, and looking for her purrfect home! Hermoine is sure to put a spell on you with her snuggly demeanor. She is available for adoption now!

For more information on Hermione, you can visit the Cat Haven website here.