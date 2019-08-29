Shelter Pets of the Week: Meet Dusty and Champ

From Cat Haven, meet Dusty:

Dusty is about 3 years old and is an absolute sweetheart. She was given to Cat Haven because her last owners developed an allergy to her, but they wanted her to find a new loving forever home! She is good with other cats and dogs, as well as gentle children. She loves to snuggle and would make an amazing companion for her new owners!

For more information on Hermione, you can visit the Cat Haven website here.

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Champ:

Champ is a 3-year-old, 52-pound pup who is happy-go-lucky and loves everyone he meets! He absolutely loves people and is very curious about a world outside the shelter walls. He loves going on walks and spending time with his people. He gets along well with other dogs, and we even think he’s house-trained! Come meet this dashing black and white “Champ”-ion of a dog at CAA 7 days a week from 10-5. He would love to meet a new best friend that he can go on all his future adventures with!

For more information on meeting him, please email CAA’s Foster Coordinator (foster@caabr.org).