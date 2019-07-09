Shelter Pets of the Week: Meet Greta and Perry

This week’s shelter pets are sweet and fun-loving pets that are looking for their fur-ever homes! You can find more information on adoption from Cat Haven and Companion Animal Alliance below.

From Cat Haven, Meet Greta!

Greta is a delicate beauty with a mysterious past. We do not know her history – just that she was at the CAA shelter, needing a new place to call home. She has been with Cat Haven for a couple of months and has shown us what a sweet and loving companion she is. She gets along well with other cats, as well as humans.

To learn more about Greta and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

From CAA, meet Perry!

This dapper young fellow is Perry. He’s a two-year-old, 50-pound retriever/pointer mix. This smart guy is potty trained, crate trained and knows a few basic commands. Perry’s favorite things include car rides, humans, treats and sleeping in the human bed. He excels at snuggling and listening to his foster mom. She would like Perry to train her permanent canine residents to potty on command and come right back indoors like he does. This sweet boy would make an excellent first pet. He’s got it all: looks, brains and personality.

If you’re interested in meeting Perry, be sure to email the foster coordinator at foster@caabr.org to schedule a play date