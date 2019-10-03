Shelter Pets of the Week: Meet Hunter and Clover

From Companion Animal Alliance:

Hunter is a one-year-old 55-lb Lab mix. He loves tennis balls but doesn’t really understand what they’re for yet. He needs someone to teach him how to play fetch and enjoy the good things in life, and he’s a good, playful boy. He’s good with kids and other dogs his size. Come stop by CAA 7 days a week 10-5 to take him out and see his gorgeous smile in person!

From Cat Haven, meet Clover:

Clover is a sweet girl who is about a year old. She is very affectionate, sweet and loves to be pet, and she’s also very calm. Clover has been a resident at Cat Haven for some time, and she has quickly become a favorite of the staff and visitors of the adoption center. She is ready to find her forever home, and love her new owners!