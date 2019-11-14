Dig Baton Rouge
Shelter Pet of the Week: Meet Lenny

Avatar Staff
20 hours ago

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Lenny:

Lenny is a goofy 1-2 year old hound mix. He came into the shelter scared and missing lots of hair. After love and attention in a foster home, he’s ready for his second chance at a happy life! Lenny loves romping around his foster home with the resident dogs and doesn’t mind living with the resident cats either. He enjoys playing around with dogs and people. He gets excited to go on walks and to get lots of treats. He is house and crate trained. Go Lenny!

If you’re looking for a goofball like Lenny to keep your life spicy, contact the foster coordinator at foster@caabr.org!  

