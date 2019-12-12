Shelter Pets of the Week: Meet Leo and Tiny

From Cat Haven, meet Leo:

Leo is a little over two months old and is an absolute sweetheart! Leo is an energetic, spunky, strong personality who loves to play. When he gets tuckered out, he’ll crawl into your arms and take a nap! Leo is the perfect little example of everything a kitten should be!

From Companion Animal Alliance, Meet Tiny:

You will fall in love with Tiny’s gentle and warm temperament. Tiny is a 62 pound 5-year-old Great Dane Mix looking for his forever home. In his free time, Tiny enjoys lounging with stuffed animals, belly rubs and a good dog chew. He has tested positive for heart-worms and could use extra meals to stick some meat to his big bones. He does show dominance with larger breed dogs but has done well with his foster mom’s small breed dogs and kitten.

Tiny will make a wonderful companion and addition to any household but will need a family that will respect and commit to his size. If interested in making Tiny a part of your family please contact Companion Animal Alliance.