Shelter Pets of the Week: Meet Magnolia and Lucy

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Magnolia:

Magnolia is a three-month-old American Staffordshire terrier/lab mix. This sweet little bud had a rough start in life but has finally blossomed into a beautiful flower! When she came to Companion Animal Alliance, she was extremely malnourished, had a severe case of demodex (a non contagious skin condition) and rickets. Now she’s completely healed and finally ready for her forever home! Magnolia loves to snuggle with her humans and her furry friends once she’s done playing around!

Magnolia:

is good with dogs and cats (she loves to play)



knows sit

knows shake

is kennel trained and goes to her kennel when told to

working on potty training.

For more info on Magnolia, please email foster@caabr.org.

From Cat Haven, meet Lucy:

Lucy is a mom and proud of it! She has had at least one litter of kittens. Lucy and her kittens were brought to Cat Haven together. Her babies are all grown now and have been adopted or are in the process of being adopted right now! Now it is time for this beautiful mama cat to find her own forever home. Lucy is sweet, gentle, loving, and everything else you’d expect in a mom. Lucy will be spayed prior to her adoption. Consider adding this sweetheart to your home today!