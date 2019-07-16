Shelter Pets of the Week: Meet Millie and Hermione

Our friends at Cat Haven and Companion Animal Alliance have sent us information on two of their sweetest companions up for adoption!

From Cat Haven, Meet Millie!

Beautiful Millie is one of Cat Haven’s longest residents. She came to Cat Haven in November of 2018 with her two kittens. Her kittens were quickly adopted and Millie has been waiting patiently for her new family ever since. Millie is gentle and calm and she gets along well with other cats, as well as humans.

To learn more about Millie and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Hermione!

In the Harry Potter series, Hermione is a trusted best friend to both Ron and Harry. Our Hermione is just like J. K. Rowling’s fictional character: she’s smart, loving, and dependable.

Hermione is 2-3 years old, 35-pounds, heartworm negative, and kennel trained. When you visit us, you can’t miss her – her head is the only one poking out the feeding slot in her kennel. She is very curious and attentive, and she loves playing with other dogs! Her favorite game is tug of war, but she’s quickly learning fetch. She relishes attention and affection, and loves to stay active.

Currently she knows the “sit” command and can quickly learn other commands due to her intelligence. We strongly recommend her new family does basic obedience training with her because she’s sure to succeed!

If you’re interested in meeting Hermione, be sure to email the foster coordinator at foster@caabr.org to schedule a play date



