Shelter pets of the week: Meet Oliver and Banjo!

Our friends at Companion Animal Alliance and Cat Haven have graciously sent us two of their furry friends waiting to be adopted! For any adoption or additional information, you can visit the respective pages or give them a call!

From Cat Haven, meet Oliver!

Oliver is 6 years old and worked for many years as a blood donor cat at a local veterinary hospital. Many cats’ lives depended on his good will, and after his long service to cats in the Baton Rouge area, Oliver is ready to retire. Oliver is very sociable and affectionate. Because he has served so many, it is now time for Oliver to go to a home where he can get the love that he deserves.

To learn more about Oliver and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

From CAA, meet Banjo!

“Hey there, want to PLAY?! I’m Banjo, and I am THRILLED to meet you new person! My foster parents tell me I’m a bit excitable, but I like to think of myself as fun-loving and full of joy. Did you say ADVENTURE? I love exploring, meeting new people and new pups! I can sit so well in the car, I’m such a GOOD BOY. Is that a toy? Would you play with me? I can be SO GOOD, let me show you! I can “SIT” so well! I know I can learn pretty much anything you want me to if there’s a toy or a treat in it for me! Just let me show you! Please! Throw the toy, go on! Maybe we can go play at your house? I’ll listen so well if you take me home to play! In fact, you’d be my best friend, we could go on so many adventures! If you didn’t hear, I’m looking for a new home. Hopefully one with a person who wants to play with me, just like you!”

If you are interested in adopting this handsome boy, email our foster coordinator at foster@caabr.org.