Shelter Pets of the Week: meet Pancho and Raya

From Cat Haven, meet Pancho!

Pancho is about 8 months old and is very friendly! He has lots of energy, and loves to play and snuggle! He is good with kids and other cats. Pancho was found as a stray in a parking lot, and was so little he needed special care from a foster parent until he was big enough to be adopted. He is now healthy, a perfect weight and looking for his forever home!

To learn more about Pancho and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Raya!

Hi, my name is Raya! I enjoy taking long walks to the fridge, as I am a foodie, and I love all other animals. Humans are the BEST. I will lather them in kisses from the small ones to the tall ones. I am chunky and funky, but overall, my personality is one of a kind. I am fully house trained and am working on slowing down my long walks because I want to get from point A to point B in a flash. Come see me, and I promise to change your world from the moment we meet.

If you’re interested in meeting Raga, you can email the foster coordinator at foster@caabr.org to schedule a play date or find more information here.