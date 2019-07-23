Shelter Pets of the Week: Meet Sassy and Macy Tater

From Cat Haven, meet Sassy!

Sassy is a mature girl who was found stray a few months ago. She is very affectionate and likes nothing more than sweet talk and lots of petting. Sassy is looking for a sunny window, a comfy couch and a new human to love!

To learn more about Sassy and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Macy Tater!

Meet sweet potato pup, Miss Macy Tater! Miss Tater, a five year old English Shepherd mix, is a friendly, low-energy companion whose favorite place is sleeping at your feet on the floor. Macy is a smart girl who knows sit and stay and walks well on a leash! She loves car rides, and is happy lying down on the back seat riding shotgun.

Macy makes a wonderful housemate who prefers spending most of her time as an inside pupper and would be well-suited to apartment living. If you are looking for a low-energy companion that loves to be petted, go on car rides and chill with her humans, Miss Macy Tater is the girl you’ve been looking for.

To learn more about Macy Tater, please email foster@caabr.org.