Shelter pets of the week: Meet Sonny & Cora

It’s the cutest time of the week! In today’s “Shelter Pets of the Week,” you’ll meet some sweet and loving animals looking for their forever homes. Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) and Cat Haven have graciously sent photos of their pets up for adoption, and if you’re looking for a new family addition, these pets are waiting for you!

From CAA, meet Sonny!

We probably should change Sonny’s name to Sunny – this boy has such a cheerful disposition! Sonny is super sweet and is great with kids. After Sonny goes on a walk and plays in the backyard, he’s ready to relax on the sofa or at your feet. Visit Companion Animal Alliance any day of the week between 10 and 5 to check out this fun-loving guy!

Courtesy of CAA

From Cat Haven, Meet Cora!

Cora is a 7-year-old plus-sized beauty. She enjoys the company of humans and is looking forward to finding a new family to call her own. Cora is very loving and easygoing – a purrfect match for just about any home!



Courtesy of Cat Haven

To learn more about Cora and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.