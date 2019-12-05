Shelter Pets of the Week: meet Tofu and Tiger Man

From Companion Animal Alliance, meet Tofu:

This handsome boy, Tofu, is up for adoption! He is a little over a year old and tested negative for heartworms. He’s a hound mix and weighs about 50lbs. He’s too interested in cats and is scared of small kids, but he’s been great with other dogs! He’s full of energy and would make a great running/biking partner. He’s very treat motivated and will be easy to train. He’s house and crate trained!



Tofu has been working through some reactivity behaviors (barrier and leash). He has a lifetime membership for a local dog trainer that will come free with his adoption! He’s doing much better, but would maybe do best with an experienced dog owner. He has come such a long way in the short time we’ve had him. Tofu deserves a loving home with people that will make a lifetime commitment to him. He will definitely do the same!

From Cat Haven, meet Tiger Man:

Tiger Man is Cat Haven’s oldest resident at 15 years old! Every single person that stops to say hello to Tiger Man cannot believe what they hear when we tell them his age! He acts like a much younger cat, constantly purring, snuggling and even playing!



Tiger man is looking for a new home and would do well in almost any environment. He is loving, kind and has so many good years left to give his new forever home!