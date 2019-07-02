Shelter Pets of the Week: Meet Pie and Bubbles!

It’s our favorite time of the week! We’ve partnered with Companion Animal Alliance and Cat Haven to feature two of Baton Rouge’s cutest pets – and the best part is they’re adoptable!

From CAA, meet Pie!

Say hello to Pie! This handsome guy is a three-year-old love bug who loves life. Pie would be a perfect addition to any family — he loves both kids and other dogs. Pie is leash trained and eager to please. Oh, and did we mention handsome? Pie definitely has that covered with his one blue eye!

Email our foster coordinator at foster@caabr.org to adopt this dashing dog!

From Cat Haven, meet Bubbles!

Bubbles has the sparkling purrsonality to match her name! She is a happy, sweet and friendly girl who gets along well with cats, dogs and children. Bubbles is about a year old and would be a cheery addition to any household!

To learn more about Bubbles and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.