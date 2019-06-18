Shelter Pets of the Week: Say hello to Amora and Ashley!

Our favorite time of the week is here! In today’s “Shelter Pets of the Week,” you’ll meet some sweet and loving animals looking for their forever homes. Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) has graciously sent over some pets, and if you’re looking for a new family addition, these pets are waiting for you!

From CAA, meet Amora!

Meet free spirit, Amora! This sweet girl still has the biggest smile even though she’s been living at the shelter since January 31, making her the resident with the longest stay. Amora is a fun-loving girl that knows how to sit, is house trained and loves everyone she meets. She is very treat motivated, so teaching her new tricks would be easy. Amora is ready for her own family to go on hikes and long walks with. If you are ready to add this cutie pie with the big smile to your family, stop by CAA any day of the week between 10 and 5. As a further incentive, if you stop by CAA now until Father’s Day the adoption fees for all dogs are cut in half!

Courtesy of CAA

From Cat Haven, meet Ashley!

Ashley began life in a vacant lot with her homeless mother and siblings. She came to Cat Haven two years ago as a young kitten, was adopted into a home, and recently returned because of human issues. She is a super sweet girl who is eager for attention and is a great companion for cats, dogs, kids and adults.

Courtesy of Cat Haven

To learn more about Ashely and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.