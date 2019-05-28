Shelter Pets of the Week: Say Hello to George and Ryan!

Hey all you, Capital City Animal Lovers! In today’s “Shelter Pets of the Week,” our friends at Cat Haven and Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) have graciously sent over a few critters who are looking for good caretakers. If you are seeking a new addition to your household, check out below and see if these two little guys are the perfect fit for you!

From Cat Haven, Here’s George!

George is a handsome older gentleman who has a long history with Cat Haven. He is almost ten years old and was adopted while still a young kitten. In the beginning, George liked it when human babies were added to his growing family but became unhappy as they grew into unpredictable toddlers. He came back to Cat Haven and found another happy home, but was recently returned, again, because of severe family allergies.

George is declawed and is loving and playful. He likes to be groomed with his petting glove, enjoys his catnip, and gets along well with other cats and older children.



Hello, George!

To learn more about George and his friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

From CAA, Here’s Ryan!

Anyone in need of emotional support as well as looking for a new best friend? Then be sure to adopt this sweet boy! Ryan is house trained, likes kids, other dogs and gets along with cats. He was adopted from CAA as a puppy but was returned six months later to the shelter. Since then, he has waited an additional six long months – half his life – to find his perfect home! He’s great on leash, loves car rides and being close to his person

Say Hello to Ryan!

If you are interested in adopting this sweet pup, stop by the shelter at 2550 Gourrier Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70820. For more information on CAA, visit their website or call 225-408-5360.