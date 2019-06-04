Shelter pets of the week: Say hello to Olive and Frito!

Hey, Capital City Animal Lovers! In today’s “Shelter Pets of the Week,” our friends at Cat Haven and Companion Animal Alliance (CAA) have graciously sent over some sweet and silly pets looking for good homes. If you are seeking a new addition to your household, check out below and see if these two are the perfect fit for you!

From Cat Haven, here’s Olive!

Olive might look like the “cat that just swallowed the canary,” but she has not shown us any such lethal tendencies! Olive is a sweet, calm and gentle girl who came to Cat Haven because her owner’s health was failing, and she wanted Olive to find a safe and happy new home. Olive is six years old and is patient and loving. She likes to play with dogs and children, and she enjoys a good cuddle!

Say hello to Olive!

To learn more about George and his friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

From CAA, Here’s Frito!

Meet Frito! This one-year-old, 40-pound pit/hound mix – emphasis on the mix part -originally came to the shelter with no fur (see before photo). After being in a foster home for the past three months with lots of love and proper care, his fur has grown back as good as new (see after picture). Frito is a bit goofy, but that’s how he wiggles his way into everyone’s heart. He loves a good wrestle session at the dog park and long walks through the neighborhood. Bonus: Frito is house and kennel trained.



Meet Frito! He is now happy and healthy, and his fur has grown back!

Before Frito came to CAA, he had lost all his fur.

If you are interested in adopting this handsome boy, email our foster coordinator at foster@caabr.org.