Shelter Pets of the Week: Say Hello to Our New Pet Friends!

Hey, Baton Rouge Animal Lovers! We are excited to add a new addition to our pet lineup with Rescue. Rehome. Repeat of South Louisiana! They are a great organization who are in need of foster homes for their little critters. See how you can take part in making sure that all animals are given a safe and good home.

From Cat Haven, Say Hello to Andy!

Andy is a one-year-old mischievous kitty. He came to Cat Haven last year as a young kitten and has been in a couple of homes, but returned to Cat Haven because he was found to be “too active”. Andy is very friendly and playful and is looking for a home where his big purrsonality can shine. In his last home, his best friend was a large dog, but he likes cats and people too!

To learn more about Andy and his friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

From CAA, Here’s Zulu!

We all know that black dogs get overlooked at the shelter and Zulu is a perfect example of that. He is a one-year-old Labrador retriever/Great Dane mix that has been at the shelter since February 16 and has not received much attention while he has been Companion Animal Alliance. He does well with other dogs, knows basic commands, leash and house trained, and good with kids! Zulu is pretty much the total package. Stop by CAA and meet this young, handsome fella today!

From Rescue. Rehome. Repeat, Say Hello to Aldo and Allie!

Aldo is a brave pup! He is good with all dogs – even dogs that are much bigger than him. He is puppy pad trained, sits on command and enjoys watching animals on TV. Aldo can’t wait to find his very own family!

Allie is an extremely smart and curious pup. She is independent, loves to play with squeaky toys and she gets along with other dogs. She is puppy pad trained and can also sit on command. Like, Aldo, she too cannot wait to find that perfect family!

If you are interested in adopting Allie or Aldo please go to RRR’s website and fill out an application!

From Rescue. Rehome. Repeat, Here Comes Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline!

Loretta Lynn was born 9/28/18 and is a Turkish Van mix. She is so loving and super laid back. She will play if you get out toys, but is just as happy to snuggle on the couch with you. She lives in a house with two young children, a pitbull, and her sister, Patsy Cline, who is also available for adoption. Loretta is so gentle with the kids, no matter how rough they are with her, she tolerated it all. If you are looking for a laid-back, easy-going companion then Lorreta is the girl for you!

Patsy Cline was born 9/28/18 and is a Turkish Van mix who is full of personality and spunk! She loves to be around her humans and will hang out anywhere with you, including right on the side of the tub! Although she loves to play and run all over the house, she is also the biggest snuggle bug that can be very social and since she has never met a stranger. She lives with a one-year-old and a five-year-old and takes anything they dish out, without ever reacting. Patsy also loves dogs and cats as well. If you are looking for a constant companion that keeps you laughing then Patsy would be perfect for your family!”



If you are interested in adopting Loretta Lynn or Patsy Cline please go to RRR’s website and fill out an application!

Rescue. Rehome. Repeat are looking for good foster homes to help raise their lost and found critters. They provide food, vetting, flea meds and litter (for cat fosters). If anyone is interested they can fill out an application to foster and their volunteer coordinator will reach out. Please note that this is a great commitment, and volunteers are expected to provide a safe and nurturing home!

