Shelter Pets of the Week: Say Hello to our Traveling Companions!

Greetings, Baton Rouge Animal Lovers! This week we have two amazing pets who are in search of a good home. One is a cat who is a well-rounded traveler and we also have a sweet pup to take along on your next outdoor adventure. See if this week’s Shelter Pets are the perfect fit for your home!



Meet Nevada!

Nevada was found as a stray here in Baton Rouge, but his microchip says he was adopted from the Nevada Humane Society. Sadly, his adopter did not register the chip, so we do not have any information to reunite them. Nevada has apparently been around, though, because there was another hit on his microchip number in Illinois! Cat Haven is happy to take care of this sweet and friendly boy until a new purrmanent home is found. He is about 7 years old and will be a wonderful companion for some lucky adopter.

Here’s Nevada!

To learn more about Nevada and his friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries , you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

Meet Lenny!

Are you looking for a dog to go running with? How about going on hikes? Or camping trips with family and/or friends? If any of these activities are your cup of tea and you need a canine companion, then Companion Animal Alliance has the dog you’re seeking! Lenny is a houd mix that’s about 1.5 years old. He is crate and house trained. No need to worry if Lenny gets along well with cats and dogs – he is in a foster home with both, and they get along quite well!

Here’s Lenny!

Ready to adopt Lenny or want more information? Email our foster coordinator at foster@caabr.org.

