Shelter Pets of the Week: Say Hello to Sunny and Zadi!

Hello, Animal Lovers! On this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, we have the chance to meet the loveable Sunny and the cuddly Zadi! These two pets are in need of some good homes and great care. See if these cute guys are the perfect fit for you!

Sunny’s name describes her purrfectly! She is a happy girl who shows her humans boundless affection. She does not feel the same way about cats, though, and that is why she shares an office with the Operations Director at Cat Haven. Sunny is a great help there, offering plenty of moral support and encouragement. She is 6 years old and ready to offer her unconditional love to a new human family!

To learn more about Sunny and her frenemies at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

Meet Sunny!

Looking for a dog that loves couch snuggles after a nice leisurely walk? Then look no further than our guy Zadi. This distinguished looking fellow is around eight to ten years old and would make a great family dog. He’s good with other dogs and loves kids. Bonus – he is house and crate trained! Ready to bring this guy home? Contact our foster coordinator at foster@caabr.org and inquire about Zadi today!