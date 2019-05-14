Shelter Pets of the Week: Two Pups, A Cat, and a Whole Lot of Cuteness

Greetings, to all you Animal Lovers! On this week’s Shelter Pets of the Week, our friends at Cat Haven, Companion Animal Alliance (CAA), and Rescue.Rehome.Repeat. have picked out some cute critters who are in need of a good home. Take a look and see if they are the perfect fit for you and your family!



From Cat Haven, Meet Baby Meow!

Baby Meow may have outgrown his name a bit – he is 1 1/2 years old and a big boy now! Baby Meow is playful and sweet. He gets along well with other cats as well as children and is more than ready to find his purrfect new family and new favorite lap!

Here’s Baby Meow!

To learn more about Baby Meow and his friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

From CAA, Meet Charlie!

Is your family looking for a versatile dog? One that will get along with any dogs you may already have in your home? A dog that you can take just about anywhere? Then stop by CAA and check out the staff favorite Charlie. He’s two years old and 45 pounds of pure love. Our volunteers report that Charlie is excellent on a leash and is treat motivated which makes training an absolute breeze.



Here comes Charlie!

Stop by CAA today to meet our sweet Charlie, and see for yourself why he is a staff favorite!

From Rescue.Rehome.Repeat., Meet Teddy!

This sweet little pup is named Teddy. He’s a 6-week old terrier mix and enjoys playing with his siblings, cuddling, and giving lots of puppy kisses. His foster mom named him Teddy because she thinks he looks just like a teddy bear!

Front and Center, Here’s Teddy!

If you are interested in adopting me or one of my siblings, please apply at rrrofsouthla.com