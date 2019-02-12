Shelter pets of the week – Valentine’s edition

Valentine’s Day is this week, and love is in the air. In the spirit of the holiday, consider opening your heart to a new friend and making this V-Day one you’ll remember forever!

If you are looking for a loving mature partner, meet Eli! This handsome fellow is about nine years old. He is easygoing and affectionate. He loves being petted and will soak up all the attention you have to offer. Give Eli a chance to show you the true meaning of unconditional love!



Visit Eli at Cat Haven!

To learn more about Eli and his friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

Sweety is as sweet as her name. This 1.5 year-old girl loves people and is great with dogs her size. She is kennel trained and house trained. An active family would be ideal for this pretty brindle and white girl. She’s a master at playing fetch and would love a family to play with.

Visit Sweety and her friends at CAA

Come on down to CAA to adopt this sweet girl home for Valentine’s Day! Visit Sweety and her friends at Companion Animal Alliance seven days a week from 10 to 5. For additional info, call CAA at (225) 408-5360.

