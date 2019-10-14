Shop local for your holiday cards this season

With the gift-giving season quickly approaching, making your holiday cards can easily slip your mind, and finding the perfect greeting cards for your friends and family can be difficult. Luckily, local artists are on top of it. Whether you’re sending personalized holiday cards, thank you notes or anything in between, you can look to these local businesses for all your greeting card needs.



Life as Paper

This card business started as a hobby for owner Niki Hopkins. Now, Life as Paper creates custom invitations, personalized cards, everyday greeting cards and more. You can find these paper goods at lifeaspaper.com, or visit the shop at the Mid City Makers Market.

Mattea Studio

Find the perfect combo of illustrations and puns with owner Cayla Zeek’s greeting cards. You can find her work at her store in Lafayette, the Mid City Makers Market or online at matteastudio.com.

The Queen Bee

From everyday greetings to custom-made items, this store is a go-to for the holidays. Visit the store at 7415 Corporate Blvd.

The Keeping Room

Owner Andi Berthelot brings a full-service design and printing boutique, making The Keeping Room a great place for custom cards. You can shop at the store at 3535 Perkins Road, or online at thekeepingroombr.com.