Shop Local: SFT pop up comes to Perkins Rowe

SFT, a t-shirt brand based in Baton Rouge that celebrates everyday southern style, will open its inaugural pop up shop this holiday season. The shop (called The Sweet Baton Rouge Local Pop Up) will be located in Perkins Rowe between Altar’d State and The Impeccable Pig from December 4 – 9.

The pop up aims to connect Louisiana creators and makers directly with customers. With that in mind, the shop’s offerings have been carefully curated to create a marketplace showcasing over 20 local Louisiana vendors.

“As a local small business owner myself, I love supporting fellow small businesses in the community,” said SFT owner Meredith Waguespack.

The week-long pop up shop will feature workshops and events for attendees to enjoy, as well as a toy collection for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital’s 3rd Annual Deck the Halls toy drive.

More information is available on SFT’s website.