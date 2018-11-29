Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Style

Shop Local: SFT pop up comes to Perkins Rowe

Mike Burkett Mike Burkett
3 hours ago

SFT, a t-shirt brand based in Baton Rouge that celebrates everyday southern style, will open its inaugural pop up shop this holiday season. The shop (called The Sweet Baton Rouge Local Pop Up) will be located in Perkins Rowe between Altar’d State and The Impeccable Pig from December 4 – 9.

The pop up aims to connect Louisiana creators and makers directly with customers. With that in mind, the shop’s offerings have been carefully curated to create a marketplace showcasing over 20 local Louisiana vendors.

“As a local small business owner myself, I love supporting fellow small businesses in the community,” said SFT owner Meredith Waguespack.

The week-long pop up shop will feature workshops and events for attendees to enjoy, as well as a toy collection for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital’s 3rd Annual Deck the Halls toy drive.

More information is available on SFT’s website.

Comments

You may also like

Style

#idigbr: LSU gameday outfit inspo

If you’re a last minute shopper (like myself), here’s a little something to help you out for Saturday’s game. ‼️LA2LA Open at NEW location this weekend‼️ ⚜️Don’t miss our Grand Reopening of our NEW Central location this...

3 months ago

november

29nov(nov 29)4:30 pm(nov 29)4:30 pmBottomless Thursdays at The Station!

29nov(nov 29)7:30 pm(nov 29)7:30 pmThursday Trivia at George's

30nov(nov 30)5:00 pm(nov 30)5:00 pmFestival of Lights at The Louisiana Art & Science Museum

30nov(nov 30)6:00 pmMDA Toast to Life Sponsorship

30nov(nov 30)7:00 pm(nov 30)7:00 pmForum 35's Reindeer Run

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X