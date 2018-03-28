Dig Baton Rouge
Should LA lower the drinking age?

A new proposed bill would allow 19-year-olds to buy and consume alcohol legally if they complete a special alcohol education class.

After the drinking age was raised to 21 in 1986, a sales loophole kept it at 18 until 1995. Many politicians think that lowering it back would solve the underage binge drinking crisis in Louisiana. State Senator Eric Lafleur says that the bill would encourage public drinking instead of in private, which often leads to hazardous situations.

To read more about Senate Bill 429 click here.

