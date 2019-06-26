Shrimp Basket closes both Baton Rouge locations

Shrimp Basket closed both Baton Rouge restaurant locations on Friday, June 21 after only two years in business. The store locations are no longer listed on the Shrimp Basket website.

Photo courtesy of Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket’s first Louisiana location was opened on Perkins Road in 2017 and was followed by the second location on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard in the fall of last year.

“Despite our best efforts, we have made the difficult decision to close our Baton Rouge locations. We look forward to continue serving our guests in our other locations across the Southeast,” company officials said, according to WAFB. You can read the rest of the report here.